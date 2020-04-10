With better testing protocol, number of positive cases may rise in Karnataka

There was a span of 16 days between the first reported COVID-19 case in Karnataka on March 8 and the 50th case on March 24. Over the next 16 days (till April 9), however, the number in the State surged by 147, taking the total to 197.

On Thursday alone, 16 COVID-19 positive cases were reported. This is the highest number of positive cases tested on a single day in the State, along with April 4 which also saw the same number. Three new cases reported from Bagalkot are children aged below 13 who are contacts of a patient who had tested positive earlier.

However, authorities continue to claim that community transmission has not started in Karnataka. This is despite the fact that the State government has still not been able to trace how several of the patients tested positive contracted the virus. They include the 80-year-old woman who died early on Thursday morning and had no foreign travel or contact history.

So far, the State has tested 7,613 people and 197 of them — or 2.58% — have been found to be positive. Health experts believe that in the next two to three weeks, there will be a spike in the number of cases, once the number of tests increase, as per the new testing protocol.

Now, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has decided to test all the secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients, even if they do not have symptoms on the 12th day of their isolation. Until now, secondary contacts were tested only if they developed symptoms. More significantly, randomised testing of patients will begin on April 12, which will be able to give a clearer picture of the extent of transmission, said a source.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, at a press briefing on Thursday, said the decision on testing all secondary contacts was taken by the COVID-19 taskforce, which includes medical practitioners. The new protocol for testing was implemented from Thursday.

Sources in the Health Department said this decision was taken because many of the secondary contacts had been testing positive. “In some cases, we have seen that even those who are asymptomatic have tested positive. We don’t want them to spread the virus to other people,” a source said. As of Thursday, Karnataka has traced 1,804 primary contacts and 5,533 secondary contacts of people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials of the Health Department, however, claim that Karnataka, even within the limited testing protocol hitherto practised, has been able to contain the situation better than many other States.

Among the 16 cases that were tested positive in the State on Thursday, five are from Bengaluru, and three each are from Bagalkot and Belagavi. Two cases were reported from Mysuru and one each from Chickballapur, Dharwad, and Mandya districts.