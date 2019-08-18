With animals gone, Karnataka farmers lose key income source

For farmers in flood-hit Belagavi district, it is not just loss of crops that they have to contend with but also that of cattle, small animals, and chicken.

Ramappa Gudikatti of Halagatti village near Ramdurg used to earn around 700 a day by selling the milk from his two cows. One cow was washed away in the Malaprabha waters. Now, he is left with only one cow and an unpaid loan of around ₹35,000. “I will have to spend ₹50,000 to buy a hybrid cow. I will also have to repay the old loan. It is not going to be easy,” he said.

Most of the people of Halagatti, a village on the banks of the Malaprabha, depend on farming. Shankar Rao Patil, a young farmer, said the village collected around 1,000 litres of milk a day.

“It has come down to 400 litres a day now,” said Ravi Sadashiva who manages the village cooperative dairy.

Of the 750 milk producers’ cooperative societies affiliated to the Karnataka Milk Federation in the district, only around 600 are functional. They used to provide nearly 1.9 lakh litres of milk a day. This has been reduced by around 35,000 litres since heavy rain began on August 2.

‘They were my bank’

Gangappa Nayak’s family members were evacuated four days before the floods hit their village of Talkatnal. He is worried about the 30 sheep he lost. “I used to rear sheep and sell them to earn money to send my children and grandchildren to school. I would also make enough money for my routine expenses and for organising festivals in my home. They were like my own bank at home,” Mr. Nayak said.

Basavaraj Sultanpuri, a farmer from Bailhongal, said that loss of animals hits small farmers particularly hard.

“A pair of high-yielding buffaloes costs around ₹1.5 lakh and a pair of cows costs ₹1 lakh. Small farmers take loans from self-help groups or cooperative societies to buy milch animals,” he said.

Officials estimate that around 23,000 chickens were washed away, most of them in Gokak and Khanapur.

Compensation

According to calamity relief guidelines, farmers who lost a buffalo will get ₹30,000, a cow – ₹25,000, a sheep – ₹5,000, and for a lost chicken they will get ₹50.

The floods have also posed challenges such as fodder scarcity and fear of spread of diseases among cattle. Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanhalli said the government was asking veterinarians to visit villages.