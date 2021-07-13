With an eye on his property, gang kidnaps home alone elderly man

The Jnanabharati police in the city are on the lookout for a group of men who allegedly kidnapped a home alone 87-year-old retired railway employee to take over his property.

Based on a complaint by the victim, Raghav Rao, a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, identified as Prabhu S. and four others. A senior police officer said that Mr. Rao was staying alone in an old age home for a while and recently shifted to his house in Bhavaninagar.

His children live in Mysuru and he owns a site in Railway Layout. One of the accused, Prabhu, befriended Mr. Rao and after realising that he was alone with property in his name, decided to kidnap and get the property transferred to his name. A few days ago, the accused barged into his house and bundled him in a car. They took him around the city for a while before he was taken to the sub-registrar’s office in Rajajinagar, where the gang forced him to sign on documents to transfer property. Later, he was taken to a bank to withdraw ₹20,000 and made to stay in an old age home for a few days. The accused threatened to kill him if he resisted, the police said.

Since he is visually challenged, he was not able to approach the police immediately. After discussing with his daughter, he decided to file a case. The police are verifying CCTV footage. Prabhu is absconding. “We have also sought the documents from the sub-registrar’s office,” an officer said.