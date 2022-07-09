With amended bylaws, Kannada Sahitya Parishat plans to touch one crore membership in five years

KSP is planning to start units at hobli and ward levels, besides an overseas unit to increase its reach

Kannada Sahitya Parishat (Kasapa) is targeting one crore members over the next five years and has decided to give life-term free membership to Kannadiga soldiers, those serving in paramilitary forces, ex-servicemen and persons with disability.

Recently the State government has given approval to the amendments made to KSP’s bylaw, which were based on the recommendation of the committee headed by the retired High court Judge Arali Nagaraju.

Major amendments

Among major amendments, KSP has reduced the membership charge from ₹ 1000 to ₹250 and will issue a smart card to the members. They are developing a separate mobile app for the online registration for membership.

While minimum of primary education (till Class VII) is required for membership, this condition will be waived for folk dance, music, theatre, cinema, and Yakshagana artistes, besides labourers, farmers and others one “who are working for the sake of Kannadanadu.”

They will provide financial aid for the Postgraduate students of economically backward communities in any university, for those who are studying the Kannada literature and related literature subjects. They will also provide executive committee membership to people from backward and minority communities.

KSP is planning to establish its wings in the rural areas and start the hobli units across the State. Ward units will be established in Bengaluru Urban district. To spread its influence across the globe, they will start an overseas unit also.

CM to launch app, website

Mahesh Joshi, President of KSP, told to The Hindu, “My aim is to make KSP accessible to common people. So, we have made many reforms in the bylaw and provided many opportunities to the common people. We are planning to achieve a one-crore membership. To achieve this, we are launching a special mobile app. Chief Minister will launch the app and KSP website soon.”