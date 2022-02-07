With a little help from friends, constable sets up library

The library, named after Puneeth Rajkumar, is meant to help aspirants of competitive exams

A police constable has set up a free library in Shahapur of Yadgir district to help aspirants of competitive examinations.

Nagaraj Dindavar, who works at Shahapur City Police Station, has not only set up the free library but has also named it after late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

The library has been established in a rented building near the old bus terminal with desks and books. It is for those taking up competitive examinations after their pre university course.It has desks for girls and boys, drinking water facility and free WiFi facility. Also, the library will work round the clock.

At present, 50 aspirants for various competitive examinations such as IAS, KAS, banking, FDA and SDA are utilising this facility by using the required books, study material and model question papers which are made available to them.Mr. Dindavar’s friends, Saibanna, Vishwanath, Anand and Shivaputra, have joined hands with him in this endeavour.

“I am a great admirer of Puneeth and have been inspired by his pro-poor people work. Thus, I decided to open the library and provide all facilities to aspirants.This is the only way that I can pay my tribute to the late actor,” Mr. Dindavar said.

Most of the aspirants coming to study in the library are from poor and lower middle class families.

“It is an appreciable move by a police constable to set up a library in the name of his favourite actor after his demise. We too are inspired by this endeavour and want to serve society,” an aspirant said.