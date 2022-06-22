With a little help, child admitted in hospital

His parents had taken him to Holy Cross Mount hoping for a miracle cure

Members of FBFC, a local NGO, helping a poor family admit its sick child to a hospital in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

His parents had taken him to Holy Cross Mount hoping for a miracle cure

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) has helped admit a sick child to a hospital in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Members of the NGO, Facebook Friends Circle (FBFC), heard that a desperate couple from Joida near Karwar had brought their child for a miracle cure in a village in the district. The young members convinced the parents of the need to provide modern treatment to the boy and took him to Yash Hospital in Belagavi.

Amba Sutavare and her husband Krishna had brought their eight-year-old child to the Holy Cross Mount in Nandagad on Tuesday.

It is believed that the child was suffering from encephalitis and had not shown any improvement after treatment in several hospitals earlier.

“My son is suffering from brain fever. We took him to several doctors but in vain. Someone told us that any patient made to lie down before the Holy Cross in Nandagad will be cured. That is why we brought him here,’’ Amba Sutavare, who works as a farm hand in Uttara Kannada, told journalists.

The next day, a member of FBFC got to know of this. He consulted his friends who decided to approach the parents.

On Wednesday, FBFC members Santosh R. Darekar, Avadhut Tudevakar and other friends convinced the parents of the need to get the boy medical treatment and spoke to doctors at Yash Hospital who agreed to admit the child. Accordingly, the boy was admitted on Wednesday.