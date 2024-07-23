ADVERTISEMENT

With a list of demands, autorickshaw drivers hold stir

Published - July 23, 2024 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Autorickshaw drivers staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Autorickshaw owners and drivers on Tuesday staged a demonstration in Mysuru opposing the installation of vehicle location tracking devices and emergency panic buttons in their vehicles as mandated by the State government. They also opposed the operation of “white board” registered vehicles, including two-wheelers, being operated as “taxis” in the city, which they claimed to have affected their earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest was organised under the banner of Federation of Karnataka Drivers, Mysuru.

The protesters said the operation of ‘white board’ registered vehicles has affected the earnings of the autorickshaw drivers and also the cab drivers. Even the electric vehicles are now being operated as ‘bike taxis’, they claimed.

They demanded the wearing of a badge along with driving permits for the autorickshaw drivers compulsorily and also those who purchase the vehicles and give it on rent. They opposed the operation of autorickshaws registered in other states in the city and sought a one-city fare, revising the autorickshaw fares.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US