With a list of demands, autorickshaw drivers hold stir

Published - July 23, 2024 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Autorickshaw drivers staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Autorickshaw drivers staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Autorickshaw owners and drivers on Tuesday staged a demonstration in Mysuru opposing the installation of vehicle location tracking devices and emergency panic buttons in their vehicles as mandated by the State government. They also opposed the operation of “white board” registered vehicles, including two-wheelers, being operated as “taxis” in the city, which they claimed to have affected their earnings.

The protest was organised under the banner of Federation of Karnataka Drivers, Mysuru.

The protesters said the operation of ‘white board’ registered vehicles has affected the earnings of the autorickshaw drivers and also the cab drivers. Even the electric vehicles are now being operated as ‘bike taxis’, they claimed.

They demanded the wearing of a badge along with driving permits for the autorickshaw drivers compulsorily and also those who purchase the vehicles and give it on rent. They opposed the operation of autorickshaws registered in other states in the city and sought a one-city fare, revising the autorickshaw fares.

Karnataka / travel and commuting / public transport / demonstration / Mysore

