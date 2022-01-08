With 8,906 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka’s weekly TPR crosses 3%

Bengaluru

08 January 2022 22:04 IST

Karnataka on Saturday reported 8,906 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 30,39,958. Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban alone reported 7,113 cases.

With this, the weekly test positivity rate (WTPR) in the State shot up from 2.5% on Friday to 3.16% on Saturday. The day’s positivity rate touched 5.42%.

As many as 508 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 29,63,056. The State now has 38,507 active patients, taking the active case rate to 1.26%. Active cases have remained less than 2% for the last 191 days.

With four deaths, the State’s toll rose to 38,366, recording a Case Fatality Rate of 0.04%. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients owing to non-COVID-19 reasons.

After conducting a record 2,03,260 tests on Friday, the State conducted 1,64,261 tests in the last 24 hours. This includes 1,35,291 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,74,94,176.

Omicron cases

Of the total 333 Omicron cases, 305 are from BBMP limits. The 333 patients included 198 international and 77 domestic travellers. The travel history of the remaining patients is being ascertained. As many as 299 of the total cases are fully vaccinated, 11 are partially vaccinated, and 14 are not eligible for vaccination. The vaccination status of nine patients is not known, according to data provided by the Health Department.

While 95 of the 333 patients are under institutional quarantine, 60 have recovered., State Health Commissioner D. Randeep said.