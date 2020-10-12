With 70 new deaths, COVID-19 toll crosses 10,000 mark in State

Over 41% (4,199) of the total deaths have been reported since September 1

Exactly seven months after Karnataka reported the country’s first COVID-19 death on March 12, the State’s toll breached the 10,000 mark on Monday. With 70 new deaths, the toll touched 10,036. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.

Over 41% (4,199) of the total deaths have been reported since September 1 and 1,042 fatalities have been added in the last 12 days. A total of 5,146 of the total deaths are among those aged above 60.

The State had recorded its first 100 deaths on June 17. Subsequently, the total number of deaths touched 1,032 on July 16, almost doubled in 12 days to touch 2,055 on July 28, and added another 1,036 in the next 10 days. On an average, the State has been recording 101 deaths per day since July 7. The State’s toll started spiking from the beginning of July.

The toll crossed the 4,000 mark on August 17 and another 1,029 deaths were added in 10 days to touch 5,091 on August 26. Eight days after that, the toll crossed 6,000 on September 3. The toll touched 7,067 on September 11, 8,023 on September 20, 9,119 on October 2, and 10,036 on October 12.

While the State’s cumulative Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 1.4%, it stood at 0.92% on Monday. Karnataka is now in the third position in terms of deaths. With 3,362 deaths in Bengaluru Urban so far, this district has contributed 33.4% of the total deaths. The number of deaths in Bengaluru has increased from 2,391 on September 12 to 3,320 on October 10 recording a surge of 39%. On Monday, Bengaluru Urban reported 18 deaths.

While the number of deaths have touched 893 in Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad have reported 609 and 524 deaths, respectively, and Ballari 494.

Meanwhile, after reporting over 10,000 cases for the last one week, the number of cases came down marginally to 7,606. With this the total number of cases rose to 7,17,915. Bengaluru Urban reported 3,498 cases taking the tally in this district to 2,85,055.

Highest discharges

A total of 12,030 people were discharged on Monday taking the total number of recoveries to 5,92,084. This is the highest number of recoveries so far on a single day. Active cases continued to remain over a lakh at 1,15,776. Of these, 928 patients are being monitored in ICUs.

The number of tests also reduced on Monday with 78,758 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This included 23,564 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 60,30,980. The State had been conducting over one lakh tests for the last few days.