With ₹652 crore available under Akshara Avishkara for Kalyana Karnataka, officials told to draw up action plan

September 22, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) has asked the Additional Commissioner, Department of School Education, Kalaburagi division, to come up with an action plan for ₹652 crore for 2023-24 under the Akshara Avishkara programme.

Akshara Avishkara is aimed at improving the academic performance of primary and high schools and to make sure that the performance in SSLC exam of the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region improves significantly this academic year.

Deputy Director for School Education Department (Administration), Kalaburagi division, Nagaraj S. Doni has said that of the ₹652 crore allocated for the seven districts of the region this academic year, ₹456.75 crore (70%) has been allocated for micro projects and ₹195.75 crore (30%) for macro projects.

The action plan for macro projects will be prepared by the committees led by in-charge Ministers of the respective districts, while the action plan for micro plans will be prepared by the committees led by legislators of the respective constituencies.

Mr. Doni said that KKRDB is expected to get 25% of the State’s total budget allocation for the Education Department in the next academic year.

Deputy Director for Public Instructions for Kalaburagi district Sakrappagowda S. Biradar said that the action plan will comprise two varieties of components, hard components like construction of school building and toilet rooms, repairing existing classrooms and setting up playgrounds and soft components like curriculum development and teacher training programmes. Soft components also include facilitating laboratories equipment, library and digital classrooms.

Directions have been issued to include the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) and Teachers Learning Centres (TLC) under the programme, he added.

The funds allocated for action plans for district-wise micro and macro projects, respectively, are as follows: Kalaburagi ₹127.19 crore and ₹54.51 crore, Bidar ₹67.80 crore and ₹29.05 crore, Yadgir ₹53.08 crore and ₹22.75 crore, Raichur ₹81.46 crore and ₹34.91 crore, Koppal ₹52.03 crore and ₹22.30 crore, Ballari ₹25.75 crore and ₹11.03 crore and Vijayanagara ₹49.40 crore and ₹21.17 crore.

