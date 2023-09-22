ADVERTISEMENT

With ₹652 crore available under Akshara Avishkara for Kalyana Karnataka, officials told to draw up action plan

September 22, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Akshara Avishkara is aimed at improving the academic performance of primary and high schools, particularly in the SSLC exam, in the seven districts of the region

Praveen B. Para

The Department of Public Instruction, Kalaburagi Division, has to make sure that the performance in SSLC exam improves significantly this academic year. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) has asked the Additional Commissioner, Department of School Education, Kalaburagi division, to come up with an action plan for ₹652 crore for 2023-24 under the Akshara Avishkara programme.

Akshara Avishkara is aimed at improving the academic performance of primary and high schools and to make sure that the performance in SSLC exam of the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region improves significantly this academic year.

Deputy Director for School Education Department (Administration), Kalaburagi division, Nagaraj S. Doni has said that of the ₹652 crore allocated for the seven districts of the region this academic year, ₹456.75 crore (70%) has been allocated for micro projects and ₹195.75 crore (30%) for macro projects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The action plan for macro projects will be prepared by the committees led by in-charge Ministers of the respective districts, while the action plan for micro plans will be prepared by the committees led by legislators of the respective constituencies.

Mr. Doni said that KKRDB is expected to get 25% of the State’s total budget allocation for the Education Department in the next academic year.

Deputy Director for Public Instructions for Kalaburagi district Sakrappagowda S. Biradar said that the action plan will comprise two varieties of components, hard components like construction of school building and toilet rooms, repairing existing classrooms and setting up playgrounds and soft components like curriculum development and teacher training programmes. Soft components also include facilitating laboratories equipment, library and digital classrooms.

Directions have been issued to include the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) and Teachers Learning Centres (TLC) under the programme, he added.

The funds allocated for action plans for district-wise micro and macro projects, respectively, are as follows: Kalaburagi ₹127.19 crore and ₹54.51 crore, Bidar ₹67.80 crore and ₹29.05 crore, Yadgir ₹53.08 crore and ₹22.75 crore, Raichur ₹81.46 crore and ₹34.91 crore, Koppal ₹52.03 crore and ₹22.30 crore, Ballari ₹25.75 crore and ₹11.03 crore and Vijayanagara ₹49.40 crore and ₹21.17 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US