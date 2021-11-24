With 141% progress, Kodagu tops State in vaccination

MYSURU

24 November 2021 23:53 IST

Mandya stands 4th and Mysuru, at 10 with 98% and 62% vaccination coverage respectively

Kodagu has topped the State in administering COVID-19 vaccines as it surpassed its vaccination target set for the mega drive conducted on Wednesday for improving vaccination coverage.

Hailed as one of the best performing districts in vaccination coverage, Kodagu on Wednesday administered vaccines to 11,281 persons as against the target of 8,000, registering 141 percent progress. The number of persons vaccinated was updated till 5.30 p.m. The total number vaccinated on this day was 7,78,660 persons (39%) as against the target of 20 lakh.

Mandya has achieved 98% progress as 59,034 persons got their vaccine in the drive. The target fixed for Mandya was 60,000. Mandya stands fourth in the State in terms of vaccination coverage achieved at Wednesday’s drive.

Advertising

Advertising

Though Mysuru is one of the largest vaccinated districts in the State, it could not achieve the target of vaccinating 65,000 persons as it could inoculate 4,0127 persons, achieving a 62% target. Mysuru stands 10th among the best performing districts.

Chamarajanagar is rated among the poor performing districts based on the achievement it made in the drive held on Wednesday as it could register 26% progress in coverage, vaccinating 13,004 persons as against the target of 50,000.

The target set for BBMP in Bengaluru was 3.5 lakh but it could achieve 40,710 coverage, registering 12% achievement.

Zero cases

Meanwhile, Kodagu has reported zero COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, after a gap of many months since the second wave.

It was categorised as one of the high-risk districts earlier this year because of its proximity to Kerala where the pandemic had caused havoc with unrelenting cases though infection rate dropped in other neighboring states. With tight vigil in areas bordering Kerala, the authorities could prevent spread cross-border transmission. Also, Kodagu is also among the top districts with highest vaccination coverage.

Kodagu has 57 active cases. No deaths were reported on Wednesday. “The district’s positivity rate is now 0%,” said Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish.