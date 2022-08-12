Wisdom group distribute 5,000 national flags in Bidar

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 12, 2022 21:35 IST

Wisdom School students taking out a procession ahead of the Independence Day celebration in Bidar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of its efforts to make the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign successful, Wisdom Group of Institutions and NEET Academy distributed 5,000 national flags to the citizen of Bidar on Thursday.

The group also organised five colourful processions in which thousands of students participated by holding the national flag. The students marched through all the major streets of the city raising patriotic slogans.

“As a token of our love and respect for the Independence Day celebration, we have distributed 5,000 national flags to the citizens of Bidar. I appeal to the people to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting the national flag at their houses and commercial complexes between August 13 and 15,” Mohammad Asifuddin, chairman of the group, said during the rally.

