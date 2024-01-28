ADVERTISEMENT

Wipro GE Healthcare, IISc. to bridge gap in healthcare

January 28, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Wipro GE Healthcare, a medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc.) for an alliance to advance healthcare innovation, research, and technology development in India.

This collaboration aims to take a comprehensive approach in solving the care gap by addressing the full lifecycle that includes co-developing solutions, validating the technologies, and manufacturing them locally, according to Wipro GE Healthcare.

Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), said, “We see a tremendous need for innovative R&D that can improve outcomes in patients with NCD. The collaboration will emphasise combining science and engineering with translational and clinical research to epitomize bench-to-bedside innovation.’‘

CONNECT WITH US