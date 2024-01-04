ADVERTISEMENT

Wipe tears of the poor, CM tells tahsildars

January 04, 2024 02:47 am | Updated 02:47 am IST - BENGALURU

B S Satish Kumar
B.S. Satish Kumar

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called upon tahsildars to wipe the tears of the poor who come in faded clothes to their offices.

“There is no better work than wiping the tears of those who come to the tahsildar’s office”, the Chief Minister said while releasing the annual calendar of the Karnataka Administrative Service Officers’ Association.

He also asked them to ensure that middlemen do not come near their office. “If you do a good job, the government will get a good name,” he said. “Your heart should feel for people who visit your office with worn out chappals and clothes,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US