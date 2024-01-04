GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wipe tears of the poor, CM tells tahsildars

January 04, 2024 02:47 am | Updated 02:47 am IST - BENGALURU

B S Satish Kumar
B.S. Satish Kumar

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called upon tahsildars to wipe the tears of the poor who come in faded clothes to their offices.

“There is no better work than wiping the tears of those who come to the tahsildar’s office”, the Chief Minister said while releasing the annual calendar of the Karnataka Administrative Service Officers’ Association.

He also asked them to ensure that middlemen do not come near their office. “If you do a good job, the government will get a good name,” he said. “Your heart should feel for people who visit your office with worn out chappals and clothes,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.