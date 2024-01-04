Wipe tears of the poor, CM tells tahsildars

January 04, 2024 02:47 am | Updated 02:47 am IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called upon tahsildars to wipe the tears of the poor who come in faded clothes to their offices.

“There is no better work than wiping the tears of those who come to the tahsildar’s office”, the Chief Minister said while releasing the annual calendar of the Karnataka Administrative Service Officers’ Association.

He also asked them to ensure that middlemen do not come near their office. “If you do a good job, the government will get a good name,” he said. “Your heart should feel for people who visit your office with worn out chappals and clothes,” he said.