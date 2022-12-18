Winter session will focus on issues concerning North Karnataka, says CM

December 18, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the winter session of the Legislative Assembly in Belagavi will focus on issues concerning North Karnataka. The session starts on Monday.

He told journalists in Hubballi on Sunday that the government will make all efforts to steer the discussion towards issues concerning North Karnataka and will find solutions to them.

He asked Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah to reflect on the statement of fellow Congressman D.K. Shivakumar about the cooker bomb blast incident in Mangaluru and give a statement that befits his stature.

The Chief Minister said that the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Reservation Ordinance Replacement Bill will be introduced in the winter session. He said that the government will take all steps to see that pro-Marathi organisations did not disrupt the session or create other problems.

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti has been creating some law and order problems for over five decades now. “But we know how to handle them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC to bar the entry of Kolhapur MP Dhairyasheel Mane, who has been invited by the MES to speak at the Maha Melava mega rally in Belagavi on Monday.