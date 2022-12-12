Winter session to discuss six Bills

December 12, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Winter session of the Legislative Assembly is likely to discuss a minimum of six Bills, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said in Belagavi on Monday. The session is scheduled from December 19 to 30.

Of the six Bills, two have already been introduced and they will be opened up for discussion. The State government has indicated that it will introduce another four Bills. All these will be discussed and are likely to be put to vote if all the processes are completed, he said. He was speaking to journalists in the Suvarna Soudha. Two of them have already been introduced and they will be taken up for discussion and possible voting. The government may also introduce some new Bills,’‘ he said.

To a query on JD(S) legislator H.D. Kumaraswamy announcing that he would skip the session due to his prior commitments, the Speaker said he does not agree to such a stand by any elected representative. “Legislators should take the Winter session seriously and attend it daily. Their absence will be allowed only during emergencies. Law making is a sacred responsibility of legislators. They should realise this and carry out their duties properly,’‘ he said.

All the restrictions that were imposed due to the COVID-19 epidemic have been removed now and there will be full-fledged session with Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other components, he said.

As many nine Winter sessions have been held in Belagavi in 16 years. Seven of them were held inside the Suvarna Soudha and two outside.

The Speaker held a meeting of officers to over see the preparation for the session. D.C. Nitesh Patil, Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah, and others were present.