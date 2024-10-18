Winter session of State legislature in December

The winter session of the State legislature is likely to be held between the second and third week of December, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader and Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti have said.

They were speaking to reporters on Friday after inspecting various facilities at the Suvarna Soudha here. We have tentatively decided that the session would be held between December 9 and 20. The State Cabinet would finalise the dates, Mr. Khader said.

To a query, Mr. Horatti said that the two other mega events — the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Belagavi and the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana — were likely to be held after the session ended.

Mr. Horatti also said that he had asked legislature officers to prepare and submit a proposal for the construction of legislators home and other facilities like regular water supply to the Suvarna Soudha.

Mr. Khader said that efforts would be made to reduce unnecessary expenses in this session.

The legislature secretariat would organise a photo exhibition for the 200th year of the Kittur battle and the 100th year of Gandhiji’s visit to Belagavi for the Congress session.

