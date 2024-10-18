GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Winter session of State legislature in December

Assembly Speaker and Legislative Council Chairman inspect Suvarna Soudha

Published - October 18, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader and Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti inspecting the Suvarna Soudha ahead of the winter session of the legislature in December, on Friday.

Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader and Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti inspecting the Suvarna Soudha ahead of the winter session of the legislature in December, on Friday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The winter session of the State legislature is likely to be held between the second and third week of December, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader and Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti have said.

They were speaking to reporters on Friday after inspecting various facilities at the Suvarna Soudha here. We have tentatively decided that the session would be held between December 9 and 20. The State Cabinet would finalise the dates, Mr. Khader said.

To a query, Mr. Horatti said that the two other mega events — the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Belagavi and the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana — were likely to be held after the session ended.

Mr. Horatti also said that he had asked legislature officers to prepare and submit a proposal for the construction of legislators home and other facilities like regular water supply to the Suvarna Soudha.

Mr. Khader said that efforts would be made to reduce unnecessary expenses in this session.

The legislature secretariat would organise a photo exhibition for the 200th year of the Kittur battle and the 100th year of Gandhiji’s visit to Belagavi for the Congress session.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.