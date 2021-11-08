Winter session of Karnataka legislature may be telecast live

Belagavi

08 November 2021 15:19 IST

The session is likely to be held in December

The winter session of the Karnataka legislature's may be telecast live online. “We are trying to live stream the session,” Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said on November 8.

Speaking to journalists in Belagavi after meeting fficials to prepare for the session scheduled in the coming weeks, he said, “The session is likely to be held in December. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would announce the dates of the session after consulting officers and Ministers. I have told officers to complete all preparations before November 20.”

He said issues pertaining to northern Karnataka will be discussed in the winter session. To a query, he said there was no law or rule to compel legislators to attend the session. “But I hope all of them will attend this session. I am sure they will attend,” he said.

He said he will place before the Karnataka government, the demand of legislators to construct a Legislators’ Home in Belagavi. The government will take a decision considering all the factors involved, he said.