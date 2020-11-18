Winter session in Bengaluru from Dec. 7

Bengaluru

18 November 2020

The State Cabinet has decided to hold the winter session of the State legislature from December 7 to 15 in Bengaluru.

Every year, the government convenes the winter session at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the venue has been changed to Bengaluru, Law and Parliamentary Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said after the Cabinet meeting here.

A few Ordinances promulgated by the government would be introduced as Bills during the legislature session. Despite te pandemic, the government had convened the legislature session from September 21 to 26 and passed more than two dozen Bills.

The State Cabinet has decided to immediately release ₹577.84 crore given by the Centre to the State last week under the National Disaster Relief Fund towards flood relief. In addition to the Centre’s amount, the State government has decided to add ₹1,000 crore to the pool and pay compensation to farmers. The State has decided to set aside ₹4,000 crore to provide relief for farmers who had been affected by crop loss due to floods, Mr. Madhuswamy said. The Cabinet has approved a holiday list for the calendar year 2021, 21 public holidays and 19 restricted holidays.