Winter session in Belagavi likely in December

The winter session of the State legislature will be held in Belagavi, tentatively in December, according to Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

The Speaker told media persons after both the Houses of the State legislature were adjourned sine die on Friday that this year’s best legislator award, which was instituted last year, would be presented during the Belagavi session. The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa won the award last year.

Mr. Kageri said the 10-day session of the Assembly saw 99% attendance of members. In all, the Assembly had transacted for 52 hours and 14 minutes in its 10-day session during which 14 Bills had been approved, he said.

He observed that the session had seen detailed debates on various issues, including floods. But for the last day’s session which was wound up due to the protest by JD(S) members, the proceedings on all other days were conducted smoothly, he noted.

Record 15,645 visitors

The Assembly session was able to attract interest among the general public, if the number of visitors who viewed the proceedings from the Assembly gallery is any indication.

According to Mr. Kageri, 15,645 members watched the Assembly proceedings from the visitors’ gallery this time.

Eshwarappa, Ramesh Jharkiholi skip session without intimating Speaker

Two former Ministers K.S. Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jharkiholi skipped the 10-day session of the Legislative Assembly without informing the Speaker.

Mr. Kageri told media persons that members were required to intimate the Speaker if they cannot attend the session. However, these members had not informed him about their absence.

Both the former Ministers had to relinquish their posts abruptly due to different allegations. Now both of them are said to be trying to make a re-entry into the Ministry.