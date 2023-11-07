Winter session in Belagavi likely from December 4

November 07, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The winter session of the Karnataka legislature is likely to start from December 4, though the State government is yet to finalise the dates, U.T. Khader, Speaker of the Assembly, said in Belagavi. It is likely to be held for 10 days, excluding weekly holidays, he told journalists on Tuesday.

He was speaking after a meeting with officials at the Suvarna Soudha. He inspected the venue and its facilities, along with Basavaraj Horatti, Legislative Council Chairman.

Mr. Khader said that he had instructed officials to work hard and ensure that the session is conducted as smoothly as it is done in the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. He also instructed officials to ensure regular maintenance of the Suvarna Soudha and not just before the session. He asked officials to ensure flawless functioning of the audio visual systems in the two legislature halls.

He said that officials will facilitate the entry of common people to the Suvarna Soudha during the Assembly session by issuing passes, allow hotels to allot 10% of their rooms for the common people and create a selfie point outside the Suvarna Soudha. He was responding to a request by Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Mr. Horatti asked officials to create a garden in the open land in front of the Suvarna Soudha. He asked horticulture and PWD officials to submit a proposal to the State government. He asked Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa to allow school buses till the main door of the Suvarna Soudha.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that a book with Quick Response codes with all the information regarding the arrangements for the session was being readied.

