ADVERTISEMENT

Winter flower show at palace from Dec 22

December 18, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The much-awaited winter flower show in the sprawling palace premises will happen from December 22 to 31. The concluding day will feature a firework display using green crackers.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the show on December 22 at 5 p.m. The annual show attracts a lot of visitors as a variety display of flowers and arrangements in the backdrop of the illuminated palace is a treat to watch.

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the entry will be free.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The highlight of this year’s show is the floral replica of Somanathapura temple. The temple recently secured the prestigious world heritage tag from the UNESCO.

Thousands of ornamental and flower pots will be displayed besides special flower creations.

On the concluding day on December 31, the police band will perform from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US