GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Winter flower show at palace from Dec 22

December 18, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The much-awaited winter flower show in the sprawling palace premises will happen from December 22 to 31. The concluding day will feature a firework display using green crackers.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the show on December 22 at 5 p.m. The annual show attracts a lot of visitors as a variety display of flowers and arrangements in the backdrop of the illuminated palace is a treat to watch.

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the entry will be free.

The highlight of this year’s show is the floral replica of Somanathapura temple. The temple recently secured the prestigious world heritage tag from the UNESCO.

Thousands of ornamental and flower pots will be displayed besides special flower creations.

On the concluding day on December 31, the police band will perform from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.