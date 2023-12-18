Winter flower show at palace from Dec 22

December 18, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The much-awaited winter flower show in the sprawling palace premises will happen from December 22 to 31. The concluding day will feature a firework display using green crackers.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the show on December 22 at 5 p.m. The annual show attracts a lot of visitors as a variety display of flowers and arrangements in the backdrop of the illuminated palace is a treat to watch.

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the entry will be free.

The highlight of this year’s show is the floral replica of Somanathapura temple. The temple recently secured the prestigious world heritage tag from the UNESCO.

Thousands of ornamental and flower pots will be displayed besides special flower creations.

On the concluding day on December 31, the police band will perform from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m.