Winter chills in Mysuru

January 13, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

People of Mysuru are experiencing winter chills since the last few weeks and the minimum temperature reached a low of 9 degree Celsius on Friday.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, it was 7.3 degree C below normal. It has warned that cold wave conditions will prevail in Mysuru during the next 48 hours.

The 7-day forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 10.7 degree C on Saturday while the minimum temperature from January 15 to January 19 will hover at around 17 degree C, according to IMD. The maximum temperature forecast is around 30 degree C which is normal for the month.

January tends to be among the coldest months in the region and Mysuru had recorded a low of 8.7 degree C on January 13 in 2011 and was the lowest in the last 12 years.

The impact of the cold weather is that sweaters and mufflers are out and there is little activity after dusk with people preferring to remain indoors. There is also a perceptible decline in the number of people hitting the open spaces for morning walks and jog due to the prevailing cold conditions.

Mandya recorded a low of 11 degree C on Friday which was 4.1 degree C below normal. Madikeri, which is known to have pleasant weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degree C and it was higher than the minimum temperature in Mysuru. Similarly, Hassan also felt the winter chill and the minimum temperature was 11 degree C on Friday and it was 3.7 degree C below normal, according to IMD.