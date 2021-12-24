Winter chill sets in, temperatures dip

Gloves and sweaters are back in vogue

The winter freeze with early morning chills is being experienced in Mysuru and other parts of south interior Karnataka since the last few days.

Gloves and sweaters are back in vogue and the number of morning walkers has taken a dip while a few wait for the sun to break out before venturing out for the customary exercise.

The minimum temperature in Mysuru was 14.9 degrees C as recorded at 8.30 a.m. on Friday according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. In Mandya it was 15.3 degrees C while Chamarajanagar experienced biting cold with minimum temperature dipping to 12.6 degrees C.

Hassan recorded 12.7 degrees C while the minimum temperature in Shivamogga was 13.5 degrees C and the rocky terrain of Ramanagaram shivered at 14.2 degree C.

In Madikeri, which is the preferred choice of tourists to experience the winter chill, the minimum temperature recorded was 11.8 degrees C as per the Indian Meteorological Department. But the KSNDMC records pegged the minimum temperature at 15 degrees C.

There is a difference in the minimum temperatures recorded by the IMD and KSNDMC for most centres. In the case of Hassan, the minimum temperature recorded by KSNDMC was 12.7 but the IMD has recorded it as 9.2 degrees C. So it is with other areas. But the forecast for the next few days is a rise in minimum temperature which is set to hover around 14 degrees C. However, winter tends to be prolonged in Madikeri and the mercury level could dip further in the days ahead. Even the maximum temperature will be lower, according to N.Narendra Babu, Research Associate, Agro Meteorological Field Unit of IMD, at Naganahalli.

Notwithstanding the variation in the temperatures measured by the two agencies the chill is for real and in and around Mysuru the visibility tends to be reduced till as late as 8 a.m., especially on the outskirts, while Chamundi Hills tend to be covered in mist till the sun rises well above the horizon. Though the winter chill is being experienced in Mysuru after a few years, the IMD has forecast that the minimum temperature for the next few days for Mysuru is 17 degrees C.

The records of IMD indicate that the lowest temperature registered in Mysuru during December was 8.7 degrees C (on December 28, 2011) and the maximum temperature for the month was 32 degrees C recorded on December 13, 2018.