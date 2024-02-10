Winners of The Hindu Young World Quiz announced

February 10, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Sheba Jessica and Niharika Syan, class VI students from Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Hubballi, and Ayush U. Dhumal and Rishabh R. Shirekar, class IX students from Smt. Drakshayini Kalyanshettar Public School, Dharwad, emerged winners in junior and senior categories of The Hindu Young World Quiz held in Hubballi on Saturday.

In the multi-city event presented by the State Bank of India, Samant and Nanit, class VI students from Sri Chaitanya Technol School, Hubballi and Yuvaraj M. Khatri and Ubedullah M. Khatib, class IX students from Shantiniketan English Medium School, Hubballi were declared runners up in the junior and senior categories respectively.

The junior category event attracted a whooping 260 teams from various schools from Hubballi-Dharwad and from different districts of North and Central Karnataka, while 218 teams participated in the senior category event. After the preliminary written round six teams each were called on stage to participate in the 60-minute final round.

ADVERTISEMENT

The junior and senior category witnessed contrasting fights. While the junior category witnessed a high scoring final round, the senior category was exactly the opposite with teams struggling to score points.

In junior category, Sheba and Niharika took the lead from the first round and maintained a top score till the end. Although another team from their school was close behind them, they increased their lead in the final round to win the trophy. On other hand, in the senior category participants, all the six teams struggled to crack the quiz, in the low scoring final and students from DK Public School proved lucky in the last round.

Giving away the trophies and goodies, Assistant General Manager of State Bank of India Simon Kuriakose emphasised the need for the students to try to gather knowledge about everything. “One should remember that everyone can’t be an engineer or doctor. There are many more opportunities available to you provided you have the right set of skills and knowledge. Effectively use your five senses to keep abreast of the developments around you and also develop your sixth sense”, he said.

He also called on them to read newspapers to keep themselves updated about developments in various fields and also make good use of technology to learn. Conducting the quiz in his typical style with peppy interventions, quiz master V.V. Ramanan kept the children engaged throughout the event. Prizes were also given to those among the audience who answered questions correctly.

Junior category

Advika A. and Bharat Patil from JSS SMCS School, Dharwad, secured the third prize in junior category. R.M. Abninav and Maktumsab M. Tamboli, Keertan Aithal and Souhardh Nagalad, both from KLE M.R. Sakhare English Medium School, Hubballi, secured the fourth and fifth places respectively while Reetika M. Naik and Aarna N.K. of Chinmaya English Primary School (CBSE), Hubballi, finished sixth.

Senior category

Shreya Hosur and Renuka Vanahalli of Smt Nirmala K. Thakkar English Medium High School secured the third prize in the senior category. Vijay and Siddharth of Shantiniketan English Medium School, Hubballi, Pratiti Rathod and Srujana S.K. of Kendriya Vidyalay, Dharwad, and Aishwarya Gobbaragumpi and Ahana M. Devanal from Smt. Nirmala K. Thakkar English Medium High School, Hubballi bagged the fourth, fifth and sixth prizes respectively.

Sponsors

Naturo was the Treat Time Partner, Unibic, the snack partner, Rasna, the beverage partner and Sana Group of Institutions, Bhairidevarakoppa, Hubballi was the food partner for the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.