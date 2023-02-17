Winners of The Hindu Young World Quiz announced in Hubballi

February 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Niharika S. (Class V) and Stuti Sharon (Class VI) of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Hubballi, and Siddhant Patil (IX) and Eshanth Betala (IX) of Parivarthan Gurukul Heritage, Hubballi, emerged as winners of the junior and senior categories of the 21st edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz held in Hubballi on Friday.

At the finals of the event presented by State Bank of India and held at Deshpande Foundation Auditorium at BVB College in Hubballi, Niharika and Stuti emerged winners in junior category with 75 points. Sanskruti S. Gandoli (Class V) and Preetam J. Kalghatgi (Class VI) of Chetan Public School, Hubballi finished runners-up with 60 points. The winners led from the beginning and increased their lead after each round. As two schools were tied up for the fifth position, a tiebreaker question was asked to decide the fifth and sixth position.

Saathvik B. Kadam and Maktum Tamboli of KLE M.R. Sakhare CBSE School, Hubballi, bagged the third place with 55 points. Virat S.P. and Pratham A.K. of JSS SMCS CBSE, Dharwad, Amey Desai and Aneesh Hiregoudar of Chinmaya Vidyalaya CBSE, Hubballi, and Arva Karekal and Prachi Kole of JSS SMCS, Hubballi, bagged the fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively.

Seniors category

In the senior category finals, winners Siddhant and Eshanth maintained the lead from round one and emerged clear winners with 111 points. A. Lokesh Subramanaian and Namami Chourey (both of Class IX) from Chetan Public School, Hubballi, bagged the runners-up trophy with 49 points. From round one, Siddhant and Eshanth played well and enhanced their score by fully utilising the buzzer and scoring additional points.

Akash M. Kulkarni and Saitanay T.J. of Kendriya Vidyalay No.1, Hubballi, finished at third place with 47 points. Channayya M. Hiremath and Kumuda S. Hadimani of KLE School Manjunathnagar, Hubballi; Sangamesh Alur and Sihi R. Sankal of Parivarthan Gurukul Heritage, Hubballi, and Sanjana P. Padaki and Sriniika S. Jirali of Chinamaya English Primary School (CBSE), Hubballi, bagged the fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively.

Participation important

Giving away the prizes, trophies and gift hampers to the winners and finalists, Regional Manager of State Bank of India Ravindra Kumar Gupta congratulated the winners and emphasised the importance of participation in such competitions. “Everybody is a winner. What is important is participation and participation will always enable you to learn lessons, give exposure and make you prepare well for the future,” he said.

Emphasising on the need for the children to learn banking operations in the digital era, he appealed to them and their parents to open savings bank accounts so that children get used to banking services at young age.

Overwhelming response

The day-long event witnessed an overwhelming response from the primary and high schools from various districts of North Karnataka, which sent several teams from each school. The junior category event (Class IV to VI) saw the participation of 235 teams while in the senior category (Class VII to IX), a total of 135 teams took part. Six finalists each from both the categories were chosen after the preliminary written round.

Engaging the students in his typical style quizmaster V.V. Ramanan conducted the quiz during which the audience too got a chance to win prizes. Many of the parents along with teachers also witnessed the action packed finals of both the categories.

The event was presented by the State Bank of India. UNIBIC was the snack partner, while Naturo was the nutrition partner and Rasna, the beverage partner of the event. Mangalore Independent College, Hubballi was refreshment partner and JBM Industries gift partner.