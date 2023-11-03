Winners of painting competition for Vigilance Awareness announced

November 03, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Akanksha M. Patil from Class III and Vinayak J. Kurthkoti of Class VII of KLE School at Rayapur, Dharwad, emerged winners in the Junior and Senior categories respectively in the Painting competition conducted as part of Vigilance Awareness Week on Friday.

The competition was conducted by The Hindu in association with Bhartat Petroleum corporation to create awareness among young minds on the theme “Say no to corruption; commit to the nation”.

In the junior category, Soukhya Prakash and Shivani B. Menasinkai (both of Class IV) won the second and third prizes respectively.

In the senior category, Srushti N. Gayakwad of Class VI and Bhoomika M.N. of Class VIII won the second and third prizes. Along with the first three prizes, the students were given seven consolation prizes in each category and the winners received merit certificates, trophies and goodies.

Giving away the prizes, Territory Manager (LPG) of BPCL Deepak Agarwal termed corruption as a major obstacle in economic and social growth of any country and emphasised on the need for its eradication.

Mr. Deepak emphasised on why it was important for the young minds to understand the adverse impact of corruption on their and country’s future. He called on the students to understand the grave consequences of corruption and sensitise their family members on it and join hands with the government in eradicating corruption. He lauded the participating students for their beautiful paintings and called on them to pursue their interest with passion.

Principal of KLE School Shubangini More said corruption was a tricky issue and creating awareness about it from a young age was crucial. She lauded The Hindu for the initiative taken by it along with BPCL.

