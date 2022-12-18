Winners of National Bio Entrepreneurship Competition declared 

December 18, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru :

The National Bio Entrepreneurship Competition 2022 (NBEC 2022) has declared 19 start-ups and innovators and five student teams as winners.

The winners were declared after scrutinising 3,000 applications from 35 States and UTs, including metros, Tier I, II, and III cities.

NBEC is a nationwide annual showcase of India’s most promising business ideas with significant commercial, innovation and impact potentials in the life sciences and biotech domain.

The winners this year addressed challenges in antimicrobial resistance, digital health, therapeutics, medical devices, animal health, agriculture, water and sanitation, food and nutraceuticals, industrial biotechnology, maternal and child nutrition, green chemistry and clean technology.

Winning startups stand to receive a cumulative of ₹16 crore in cash prizes and investment opportunities while student-led teams get ₹9 lakh in cash prizes.

The competition will provide access to industry mentorship in tie-ups with key industry leaders to selected winners.

NBEC is organised every year by the Department of Biotechnology, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms under the BIRAC Regional Entrepreneurship Centre (BREC), a C-CAMP – BIRAC joint initiative, to attract, identify and nurture year game changing deep science ideas with business potential.

Alka Sharma, Senior Advisor DBT and MD BIRAC, said, “Happy to note that NBEC 2022 has received applications from all over India, especially from Tier II and III cities. NBEC is an extremely encouraging scenario for entrepreneurship and it also provides opportunities to young minds to find country-specific solutions! Post-finale, innovators will be handheld further.”