Winged beauties congregate for winter sojourn in Mysuru

January 20, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The annual winged migration that takes place during winter is currently underway and the water bodies in Mysuru-Mandya-Chamarajanagar belt are playing host to these birds from across the borders.

So far, 75 species of migratory birds have been recorded during the current season and the midwinter bird census will take place on Sunday, January 22 to establish the final count.

The birders from Mysuru who have been engaged in midwinter fowl census since 1987, will embark on what is set to be their 36 th annual exercise and about 120 lakes and water bodies spread across Mysuru-Mandya-Chamarajanagar will be covered.

‘’We have identified 20 routes crisscrossing the region and each route will have about 5 to 6 water bodies that will be covered during the one-day census exercise slated for Sunday,’’ said A. Shivaprakash, an authority on birds and their habitat besides being involved in the census exercise since 3 decades.

Some of the important lakes that have traditionally played host to large gatherings including the Ranganathittu which is a protected area and hence, the birds’ presence is assured. Other water bodies include the Kukkarahalli, Karanji, Lingabudhi lake in Mysuru, Hadinaru, Giribettadakere, Varuna, Dalvoy, Shettykere, Dadadalli on the city outskirts.

There are more than 100 water bodies in the rural hinterland across the three districts including the Nugu, Taraka and Kabini backwaters in HD Kote, apart from the KRS backwaters which is also an important bird habitat where the birders expect a high count.

However, Mr. Shivaprakash said that compared to last year large flocks of bar-headed goose have not been sighted though their presence is confirmed.

These birds fly from China and Mongolia across the Himalayas to reach the central Indian plains before congregating in parts of Karnataka for their winter sojourn

‘’We have counted only 80 bar headed goose so far at Hadinaru which is a far cry from hundreds that used to flock by this time of the year. This can be attributed to incessant rains as well as continuous water release from canals as a result of which the foreshore continue to be flooded in many places,’’ said Mr. Kiran of Hadinaru who is also an avid bird watcher.

Whether the bar-headed goose have dispersed to new sites which are more favourable, will be known once the bird count is completed.

Mr. Shivaprakash said apart from 75 to 90 migratory species, Mysuru is also home to around 190 locally endemic species and during a one-day census, they typically register the sighting of about 205 species of birds.

Some of the birds sighted and recorded during the last year’s census included Glossy Ibis, Spot-billed Pelican, Barn Swallow, Cattle Egret, Rosy Starling, Lesser Whistling Duck while the more interesting sightings included Ashy Wood Swallow, Malabar Lark, Puff-throated Babbler, Rock Eagle-owl, Yellow-throated sparrow among others.