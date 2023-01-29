Wing Commander Hanumanth Rao cremated

January 29, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The cremation of Indian Air Force Pilot Wing Commander Hanumanth Rao Revanasiddappa Sarathi, who died in a fighter jet accident in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, was carried out with full state honours in Belagavi on Sunday evening with a large number of people paying their last respects.

The 34-year-old Hanumanth Rao, who belonged to a family of Armymen, was a native of Ganeshpur in Belagavi city. He is survived by his father, mother, brother Praveen, wife Meemansha, a son and daughter.

Born in 1987, Hanumanth Rao had his education in Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 of Belagavi. He joined the Indian Air Force in 2009 and subsequently, shifted to Gwalior with his family. Hanumanth Rao’s brother Praveen is also serving in the Indian Air Force. And, his father Revanasiddappa is an ex-serviceman.

On Sunday afternoon, after the mortal remains of the pilot were brought to Sambra Airport in Belagavi, many eminent personalities from different walks of life paid their tributes.

Member of Legislative Assembly Anil Benake, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H.V. Darshan were prominent among those who paid their last respects.

In a condolence message, Mr. Nitesh Patil deeply mourned the demise of the pilot and prayed to the Almighty to give strength to his family members to bear the loss.

Subsequently, the mortal remains were taken in a procession on the thoroughfares of the city to the residence of the deceased at Ganeshpur in the city.

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who was in the city, also paid tributes and took part in the funeral procession. At the late pilot’s residence, the mortal remains were kept for a few hours to allow people to pay their last respects.

In the evening, the mortal remains were cremated with full state honours at the Benakanahalli graveyard located on the outskirts of Belagavi.