Wine merchants urge govt. not to discriminate among licensees

As the State is looking at various ways to augment its revenue, the Federation of Karnataka Wine Merchants’ Association has urged the government not to discriminate among licence holders “if it allows sale of liquor in the coming days.”

Their appeal comes in the light of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday stating that they were looking at allowing State government-owned MSIL outlets to sell liquor post April 14. “Discussions are on (to open liquor outlets). We will decide after April 14 and based on the Union government guidelines that is yet to come,” Mr. Yediyurappa told reporters to a question on whether MSIL outlets will be allowed to open.

However, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in Belagavi has opposed sale of liquor by any agency in the State. “I will speak to the Chief Minister and convince him about it,” he said.

It is learnt that the Excise Department has suggested partial opening of liquor vending units in the State between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily till the lockdown is lifted by adhering to strict social distancing. While MSIL operates 789 outlets in the State, there are about 10,200 liquor licensees in various categories such as bars, clubs and wine stores, among others. The State on an average is losing ₹65 crore and ₹70 crore daily towards excise duty collection on sale of liquor due to shutting down of liquor vending outlets.

In a detailed memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, the federation has highlighted the problems of wine merchants and an urgent need to bail them out of trouble. It has said that not only wine stores and MSIL outlets, but bars and clubs should be allowed to sell liquor, which requires change in rule. “It will be discriminatory if only one set of liquor vending outlets are allowed to open. Not only will that create an artificial rush, but also affects bar owners, who employ more number of people,” a senior functionary of the federation said.