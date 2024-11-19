ADVERTISEMENT

Wine merchants of Karnataka call off their proposed strike on November 20

Published - November 19, 2024 06:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The decision to cancel the strike came after a meeting of representatives of Federation of Wine Merchants Association of Karnataka with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Federation of Wine Merchants Association Karnataka stage protest against State government at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on October 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The proposed strike by wine merchants across Karnataka on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), that had been called against alleged corruption in the Excise Department, and with many other demands, has been called off.

The decision to cancel the strike came after a meeting of representatives of Federation of Wine Merchants Association of Karnataka with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) afternoon.

‘CM responded positively’

“The meeting went well and the Chief Minister responded to our demands positively. A committee comprising officials will look into our demand and submit a report based on which action would be taken. The Chief Minister has promised to address our issues, wherever possible,” Federation general secretary B. Govindaraj Hegde said soon after the meeting.

Accusing the Excise Department of high-handedness and corruption, the federation has been demanding that Excise portfolio should be handled by Finance Minister instead of the incumbent Excise Minister. Wine merchants had accused officials of demanding high bribes to fund their transfers.

