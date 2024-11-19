Wine merchants of Karnataka call off their proposed strike on November 20

The proposed strike by wine merchants across Karnataka on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), that had been called against alleged corruption in the Excise Department, and with many other demands, has been called off.

The decision to cancel the strike came after a meeting of representatives of Federation of Wine Merchants Association of Karnataka with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) afternoon.

‘CM responded positively’

“The meeting went well and the Chief Minister responded to our demands positively. A committee comprising officials will look into our demand and submit a report based on which action would be taken. The Chief Minister has promised to address our issues, wherever possible,” Federation general secretary B. Govindaraj Hegde said soon after the meeting.

Accusing the Excise Department of high-handedness and corruption, the federation has been demanding that Excise portfolio should be handled by Finance Minister instead of the incumbent Excise Minister. Wine merchants had accused officials of demanding high bribes to fund their transfers.

Other demands

Their demands included ensuring 20% profit margin for retail wine merchants, permission to sell packed food, action against those selling below MRP, action against fake liquor coming into the State in the name of defence supplies. The wine merchants had also sought amendments to certain provisions in Excise Act and rules that they claimed had been detrimental to their business.

