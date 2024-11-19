 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wine merchants of Karnataka call off their proposed strike on November 20

The decision to cancel the strike came after a meeting of representatives of Federation of Wine Merchants Association of Karnataka with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Published - November 19, 2024 06:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Federation of Wine Merchants Association Karnataka stage protest against State government at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on October 25, 2024.

Members of the Federation of Wine Merchants Association Karnataka stage protest against State government at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on October 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The proposed strike by wine merchants across Karnataka on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), that had been called against alleged corruption in the Excise Department, and with many other demands, has been called off.

The decision to cancel the strike came after a meeting of representatives of Federation of Wine Merchants Association of Karnataka with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) afternoon.

Ashok urges Karnataka Chief Minister to form SIT to probe corruption charges levelled by wine merchants

‘CM responded positively’

“The meeting went well and the Chief Minister responded to our demands positively. A committee comprising officials will look into our demand and submit a report based on which action would be taken. The Chief Minister has promised to address our issues, wherever possible,” Federation general secretary B. Govindaraj Hegde said soon after the meeting.

Accusing the Excise Department of high-handedness and corruption, the federation has been demanding that Excise portfolio should be handled by Finance Minister instead of the incumbent Excise Minister. Wine merchants had accused officials of demanding high bribes to fund their transfers.

Other demands

Their demands included ensuring 20% profit margin for retail wine merchants, permission to sell packed food, action against those selling below MRP, action against fake liquor coming into the State in the name of defence supplies. The wine merchants had also sought amendments to certain provisions in Excise Act and rules that they claimed had been detrimental to their business.

Published - November 19, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.