Wine merchants appeal against closure order

Wine merchants across the State have slammed the decision of the Chief Electoral Officer for directing shuttig down of wine stores and bars for two days from December 8 in the light of the elections to 25 seats of the Legislative Council on December 10.

In an order issued recently, establishments selling liquor were directed to shut operations from 4 p.m. on December 8 to the midnight of December 10.

The Federation of Wine Merchants and Association, Karnataka, has shot off a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer requesting not to close down liquor outlets given that the electorate is small, unlike in general elections.

“The total number of voters in the State in this election is 99,062 and all voters are educated voters representing different layers of people,” the federation argued.

It further said that the number of polling booth in the State was only 6,072, and average number of votes cast in each booth is very meagre of 16.