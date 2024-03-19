GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Window-trailing inspection carried out in Hubballi-Kusugal section

March 19, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
General Manager of South Western Railway Arvind Srivastava is accompanied by railway officials during the window-trailing inspection between Hubballi and Kusugal on Monday.

General Manager of South Western Railway Arvind Srivastava is accompanied by railway officials during the window-trailing inspection between Hubballi and Kusugal on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

General Manager of South Western Railway Arvind Srivastava conducted window-trailing inspection in the Hubballi-Kusugal section on Monday.

Window-trailing is conducted in the Indian Railways wherein the track and its surrounding installations such as signals, OHE, platforms, are inspected from the rear window of an inspection car attached to a moving train.

Accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Harsh Khare and principal heads of departments and other senior officers, Mr. Srivastava reviewed several key operational and safety aspects, a release said.

Subsequently, Mr. Srivastava inspected Gadag and Koppal railway stations, including the station master’s panel room, relay room, and interacted with railway personnel.

Later, he reviewed the ongoing railway infrastructure and station redevelopment works being implemented under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He then visited Hosapete Railway Station where he inspected crew lobby, running room of crew and reviewed various safety parameters, the release said.

