Window panes of Minority Bhavan damaged

Some miscreants threw stones and damaged three window panes on the first floor of Maulana Azad Minorities Bhavan here in the early hours of Friday.

The Bhavan houses offices of the Department of Minority Welfare, Karnataka Minority Development Corporation and Backward Classes Development Corporation. The Bhavan is about 500 metres away from the office of the Police Commissioner.

According to the complaint filed by Farooq from the Minority Development Corporation, three employees were sleeping on the third floor of the building. When they came down in the morning they found a few stones and glass pieces on the first floor.

The Mangaluru South Police rushed to the spot and checked the footage of CCTVs installed at the building. They also checked footage of the CCTVs installed in the area. The police found two persons throwing stones at the building at around 12.30 a.m. and running away. Efforts are being made to trace the persons, the police said.

Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash visited the building.