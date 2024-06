Strong wind and heavy rain damaged four cottages in a resort in Devbhag near Karwar of Uttara Kannada on Thursday.

There were 18 cottages and four of them were completely damaged, though the others have not been affected, the police said.

Some trees were also damaged along the coastline. There were no reports of casualties, however.

