Wilt disease hits vast tracts of red gram crop in Kalaburagi, farmers in Karnataka in distress

December 23, 2022 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

Lingaraj Jane, a farmer from Munnoli village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, had hopes of repaying his debts, which are around ₹6 lakh, this year as he was expecting a good yield of red gram that he had cultivated on eight acres. However, the plants, which were healthy till the flowering stage, caught wilt disease at the beginning of the pod-setting stage and began turning red.

“Within four days, all the plants were dead, and the entire field turned red. All my efforts to save the crop went in vain. Frequent spray of pesticides did not work,” Mr. Jane said.

Mr. Jane’s is not an isolated case. It is the story of most of the red gram farmers in Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir districts in north Karnataka. Disturbing scenes of dried-out red gram crop on vast tracts of agricultural fields are seen everywhere. Desperate farmers, facing financial ruin, are taking to the streets demanding compensation from the Karnataka Government.

Red gram is cultivated in over 4.8 lakh hectares in Kalaburagi district. On 1.8 lakh hectares, the crop was destroyed owing to heavy rains and floods in August–September this year.

Now, as per an estimate of the Agriculture Department, the crop on another 69,000 hectares has been destroyed. A team of scientists from the University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur has visited the affected fields to study the cause.

“We need a joint survey to ascertain the exact area of destruction. No order is issued for a joint survey thus far. Upon our request, the technical report given by the team of scientists has been submitted to the Department of Agriculture,” Samad Patel, Joint Director of Agriculture, told The Hindu.

Neighbouring Yadgir and Bidar districts are also hit by the wilt disease, with the destruction of the red gram crop on 10.25 hectares and 10.42 hectares, respectively. On account of these two (rain and disease) factors, red gram production is expected to fall from around 50 lakh tonnes in 2021 to 25 lakh tonnes in 2022, indicating the possibility of rise in price of the commodity in the market.

“Due to prolonged rains in August and September this year, red gram plants suffered from excessive moisture in the soil. Their roots did not go deep into the soil to get water and nutrients. Now, dry winds have taken away the available moisture from the surface-level of the soil, making the crop vulnerable. Most of the farmers have not used compost fertilisers. Shortage of organic material and poor moisture in the soil form a conducive condition for Macrophomina Phaseolina fungus to flourish and destroy superficial plant roots causing dry root rot,” Raju Teggelli, senior entomologist and head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kalaburagi, told The Hindu, Red gram crops that received water and organic fertilisers remained largely unaffected by the disease. No variety of red gram could resist the disease.

Some of the red gram farmers, organised under the banner of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS), are planning to go to Belagavi where the winter session of the State legislature is under way to display samples of dried red gram plants outside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha to draw attention to their plight.

“The government should immediately announce a special package to pay ₹25,000 for each acre of destroyed red gram crop. It should also waive farm loans completely so that the crisis-ridden farmers can get some relief,” said Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, a farmers’ leader associated with KPRS.