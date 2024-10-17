Willing to talk to State govt. on KIOCL and Kudremukh: Kumaraswamy

Accusing the State government of “lying” on HMT and Kudremukh Iron Ore Ltd. (KIOCL), Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday said he was willing to hold a discussion with the State government with documents.

“I am working to revive public sector undertakings. I will write to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre seeking a meeting over HMT and KIOCL. I will attend the meeting with documents. I will take responsibility as the department head if there are any mistakes on part of KIOCL,” he told presspersons here.

Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that about 300 to 400 employees of KIOCL are on the streets owing to the State government’s attitude, and that while the State government says employment opportunities have to be created for locals, it is not cooperating.

Mr. Khandre had said that contrary to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s claim, KIOCL had not paid ₹500 crore to the Forest Department for the Devadari mining project, and that KIOCL was, in fact, yet to pay dues to the tune of ₹1,400 crore.

On the NICE road issue, Mr, Kumaraswamy attacked Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and sought to know the status of the report of the House committee headed by T.B. Jayachandra on the NICE issue formed during the earlier Congress government.

“Mr. Jayachandra recommended a CBI investigation, but Mr. Siddaramaiah gave a half-hearted response. The committee also recommended that the entire project be brought under government control,” he told presspersons here in response to Mr. Shivakumar’s allegations that the NICE project had been affected by the family of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

