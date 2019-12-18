Willing to hand over power to NK leaders: Kumaraswamy

The drubbing in the bypolls to 15 Assembly constituencies, including in K.R. Pete, seems to have led to conversations on change in leadership in the first family of the Janata Dal (Secular).

While former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said he was “willing” to hand over power to party leaders of North Karnataka, a senior party leader said that talks have taken place within the family over his son Nikhil K. stepping down as the party’s State youth wing president.

During a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Kumaraswamy expressed his willingness to work and grow the party in North Karnataka and “hand over power” to leaders from there if the party comes back to power. “I do not want power next time. I will strive to build the party. But, do not damage the party through dissent,” he said, referring to second-rung party leaders especially from North Karnataka.

Mr. Kumaraswamy’s statements come at a time when at least half-a-dozen legislators have shown inclination to move to the BJP. Former legislator Madhu Bangarappa, who was appointed JD(S) State working president, is also learnt to be looking at other options. “I am confident that no one will go. At the same time, can I hold back people if they wish to go?” Mr. Kumaraswamy asked.

His remarks have surprised many in the party. “It’s the first time that Mr. Kumaraswamy is looking seriously at sharing power with second-rung leaders,” senior leader commented. It’s also learnt that some of the second-rung leaders, after the poor show in the bypolls, had told the leadership that the party would grow when responsibility is given and this would also strengthen the party. “These changes will happen under Mr. Kumaraswamy’s leadership alone because he is our party’s icon,” said the source.

On the future of Mr. Nikhil, who was appointed youth wing president after his defeat in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency to BJP-backed Independent Sumalatha, sources said that talks had taken place within the family about Mr. Nikhil stepping down and allowing a non-family member to take over. While Suraj Revanna, son of former Minister H.D. Revanna, is learnt to be interested in the post, sources said that the inclination currently is to keep the family away. Sources said that Mr. Nikhil himself is keen to step down.