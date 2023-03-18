ADVERTISEMENT

Will you vote for party that supports PFI, asks C.T. Ravi

March 18, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi has said that it was left to the people to decide whether they wanted a party that protected the nation or a party that supported jihadi forces

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders Pralhad Joshi, Jagadish Shettar, C.T. Ravi, and others taking part in the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi has said that it was left to the people to decide whether they wanted a party that protected the nation or a party that supported jihadi forces.

Speaking at the launch of the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Ravi said that the BJP with its double-engine government had been initiating development in various sectors.

“It is now left to the people to decide whether they want a party that supported divisive forces like SDPI and PFI or a party that protects the nation. The BJP will always stand for the nation,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ravi also expressed concern over caste playing a major role during elections and sought to know why caste came to the forefront during elections, when the government distributed relief among all and initiated development works for all.

He said that the BJP had seen overwhelming response for the yatra across the State and expressed confidence that the BJP would win all seven seats in Dharwad district.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that they were going before the people after banning organisations like the PFI that supported terrorist organisations.

He said that KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar who siphoned off public money while handling the Energy portfolio was now assuring free power to the people.

The Congress had already been shown the door at the national level and in Karnataka too it would be sent home, he said.

He said that the BJP with its double-engine government had given good governance and appealed to the voters to vote for a party that stood for development of all.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Minister C.C. Patil, State general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai, ex-MLC Arun Shahapur, and others were present.

Large number of people including women took part in the procession organised as part of the yatra.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US