Will you vote for party that supports PFI, asks C.T. Ravi

March 18, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi has said that it was left to the people to decide whether they wanted a party that protected the nation or a party that supported jihadi forces.

Speaking at the launch of the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Ravi said that the BJP with its double-engine government had been initiating development in various sectors.

“It is now left to the people to decide whether they want a party that supported divisive forces like SDPI and PFI or a party that protects the nation. The BJP will always stand for the nation,” he said.

Mr. Ravi also expressed concern over caste playing a major role during elections and sought to know why caste came to the forefront during elections, when the government distributed relief among all and initiated development works for all.

He said that the BJP had seen overwhelming response for the yatra across the State and expressed confidence that the BJP would win all seven seats in Dharwad district.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that they were going before the people after banning organisations like the PFI that supported terrorist organisations.

He said that KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar who siphoned off public money while handling the Energy portfolio was now assuring free power to the people.

The Congress had already been shown the door at the national level and in Karnataka too it would be sent home, he said.

He said that the BJP with its double-engine government had given good governance and appealed to the voters to vote for a party that stood for development of all.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Minister C.C. Patil, State general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai, ex-MLC Arun Shahapur, and others were present.

Large number of people including women took part in the procession organised as part of the yatra.