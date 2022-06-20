Ambika, a resident of Basappana Doddi in Chamarajanagar district’s Hanur taluk, who had taken a loan under Government of India’s Mudra scheme to set up a tailoring unit, was stumped when Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked her if she can stitch his kurta.

“Will you stitch my kurta?” a smiling Mr. Modi asked on a lighter note after hearing out Ms. Ambika during an interaction he had with beneficiaries of various central government schemes in Mysuru on Monday. Ms. Ambika, who was caught off-guard, quickly gathered herself and said she would be thrilled to stitch the Prime Minister’s kurta.

Ms. Ambika, who studied up to II PU, set up the tailoring unit along with her husband in the village. Not anticipating Mr. Modi to be informal during the interaction, she remarked that she will not forget the day when she came face to face with the country’s Prime Minister.

Mr. Modi even surprised Yashodha Suresh, a resident of Uddinamalahosur in Mandya district’s K.R. Pet taluk, when, in another light-hearted comment, asked her if she would prepare food for him if he comes to her house.

Ms. Suresh was a beneficiary of the Prime Minister’s Awas Scheme for housing. She said was residing in an old dilapidated house, but had now shifted to the new house allotted under the central government scheme.

Replying to Mr. Modi’s queries, she said her house has a toilet, electricity, and water connection. Mr. Modi also asked if guests come to her new house and if she had to prepare food for them. When she replied in the affirmative, the Prime Minister asked her if she would prepare food if he comes to her house.

About 15 beneficiaries of various government schemes hailing from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Hassan interacted with the Prime Minister just before he addressed a public gathering at Maharaja’s College grounds.

Some of the beneficiaries said they had benefited from multiple schemes of the central government. National Horticulture Mission, Ayushman Bharat, Kissan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojane, MGNREGA etc. were among the schemes identified by the beneficiaries during their interaction with the Prime Minister.