Will Yediyurappa’s Ministry expansion exercise follow 10+3 formula?

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, armed with BJP central leadership’s clearance to expand his Cabinet, is said to be keen on inducting 13 Ministers — 10 likely from among those party-hoppers who won in the recent byelections and three old-timers.

Presently, there are 16 vacancies in the Cabinet, of which 13 will be filled, sources said. The expansion is likely to happen on Sunday or Monday.

Amid speculation that some Ministers may be dropped from the Cabinet, sources in the party said it was unlikely immediately. “The Chief Minister clearly said expansion and not reshuffle. He is unlikely to drop any Ministers. Even after accommodating 13 new Ministers, there will be berths vacant and there is no need for dropping anyone,” a senior Minister said.

Who from Belagavi?

Of the 11 party-hoppers who won in the recent bypolls, only 10 are likely to be inducted. Sources in the party speculated that Mahesh Kumathalli, a key aide of Ramesh Jarkiholi and Athani MLA, may be the one to be left out.

Laxman Savadi, who is also from Athani, is already Deputy Chief Minister and the party is not keen on another Minister from the same constituency. The Chief Minister has been tasked with pacifying Mr. Kumathalli and his mentor Mr. Jarkiholi, sources said. Mr. Kumathalli is likely to be given the charge of a key corporation, sources add.

Interestingly, Mr. Yediyurappa, during his recent visit to Belagavi, had said all the three MLAs who had won the bypolls from the district would be made Ministers. Mr. Jarkiholi on Friday said, “All 11 of us who have won the recent bypolls will be made Ministers. We will request that those who were defeated too to be made Ministers, but the decision is left to the high command.”

Meanwhile, sources in the party said there was no clarity yet on the three other leaders from the party to be inducted into the Cabinet. Multiple sources in the party said Umesh Katti was almost certain to make the cut. The Chief Minister had also said so during his recent Belagavi trip. There is intense lobbying for the two other berths among Aravind Limbavali from Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, S. Angara from Sullia, Halappa Achar from Yelburga, and S.A. Ramdas from Mysuru district. While the Chief Minister is said to be keen on inducting Mr. Limbavali and Mr. Angara, the other faction in the party has reportedly propped up Mr. Achar, who led the recent membership drive of the party in the State.

Mr. Yediyurappa, after his meeting with BJP central leadership, told reporters in Delhi on Friday that he would hold meetings with aspirants in Bengaluru on Saturday and take everyone into confidence before the expansion.

Son by his side

The Chief Minister, during his talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda, was accompanied by his son B.Y. Vijayendra and not by any of his Cabinet colleagues. This left many surprised.