Will write to Modi, says Kumaraswamy

H.D. Kumaraswamy

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who on Thursday raised alleged irregularities in BMS Educational Trust and accused Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan of being complicit in the case, on Friday said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with documents.

“Does the Prime Minister, who has been speaking of corruption-free India, not know about the happenings in Karnataka? I will wait and see what action would the Prime Minister take against the Minister,” Mr. Kumaraswamy told presspersons here after the Assembly was adjourned sine die . “The trust properties are worth thousands of crores and it’s a big scam. The Minister is enabling the transfer of the trust to a family. The State government does not have the guts to investigate the scam since it is scared that the identity of the unknown hand behind the scam will come out,” he added.

The former Chief Minister said the government also knows that there are irregularities and documents are quite clear about them. “The ruling party members also know about it and that is why no one came to the rescue of the Minister in the Assembly. I will seek a legal opinion before approaching the Lokayukta. My fight is not against Dr. Narayan alone but against the government.