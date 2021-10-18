Will work to make Karnataka the best judiciary, says Justice Awasthi

Bengaluru

18 October 2021 21:27 IST

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, the new Chief Justice of Karnataka, on Monday said he would try to make the High Court of Karnataka the best judiciary in the country.

“It will be my endeavour to make our courts accessible to all sections of society and to protect the interests of the marginalised and underprivileged communities,” he said while replying to the ceremonial welcome given to him by the court and the Karnataka State Bar Council.

“I assure you that it will be my endeavour to make Karnataka the best judiciary in the country with the cooperation of all the stakeholders and continuing the good work of my predecessors,” he said, pointing out that the Karnataka judiciary was ahead in the use of modern technology, and the hybrid mode of functioning of the High Court during the pandemic was a success to a great extent.

“My brother and sister judges of this court worked relentlessly and they received excellent cooperation from the members of the Bar. As a result, the case clearance ratio of the High Court has been exceeding the number of cases filed. It is a great privilege to have this opportunity to serve as the Chief Justice of this High Court,” he said.

While assuring the members of the Bar that he would be ready to resolve their issues by holding discussions with them, the Chief Justice said he would try to ensure administrative decisions are taken after proper talks and with transparency.

Saying that Karnataka had time and again set the benchmark for other States, Justice Awasthi said he was honoured and overwhelmed with this opportunity to preside over the judiciary in the land of “brave and hard-working” Kannadigas.